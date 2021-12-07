What do you do when plans don’t go quite the way you thought they should and you end up with a lot of unexpected time on your hands? You make toys.
That’s just what Richland County native Joe Mindt decided to do with the unexpected time he had on his hands.
Joe is a college student in his junior year and found himself taking some time away from school due to some of those not so fun unexpected reasons that like to sneak up and throw everything for a loop.
When Joe found himself running out of time to find housing for school, he finally decided to take a little time off and head home.
He didn’t realize the work he’d be doing once he returned home.
As someone on his way to achieving a degree in computer engineering, Joe is pretty tech savvy, so the fact he has a fantastic piece of equipment like a 3D printer is not really a surprise.
“I just wanted to print and create but wound up with a lot of random plastic things laying around.” says Joe. “I figured I’d take a break from it but then heard about a Toys for Tots campaign that really caught my attention.”
Joe discovered the 2021 IC3D 3D printed Toys for Tots campaign that asks anyone with 3D printing expertise to partner with them in creating toys for children in need around the U.S.
Last year with the help of the U.S. Marines, the campaign distributed over 18,000 3D printed toys.
This year, Sidney’s very own high tech Santa has created 858 3D printed toys to bring a smile to many children in need during the holidays. Joe had committed to making 800 so that 858 total not only made him proud but really helped the company meet their 50,000 toy goal for this year. That’s a significant increase to the campaign’s previous year.
From plastic crocodiles and slithering snakes to majestic tiny horses and little engines that could, if Joe could think it up, he printed it out.
Joe has such a newfound love for toy making with the 3D printer that he wants to keep it up, so if any local school teachers or childcare providers are in need of some fun little
gadgets, you now know just who to look for.
After Joe was asked what his goals were for the future Joe said, “ I’ve learned there’s no point planning too far ahead. You take it a little at a time.”
Those are wise words and great advice from such a young man.
When Joe is not being a high tech Santa and creating toys on the 3D printer he can be found building computers and creating software. He is also really into RC cars when his brain needs a break from the technical world.
As a result of his efforts, hundreds of children will be thankful Joe Mindt had to take a break from school and discovered toy making. Joe’s story just goes to show that with the right mindset and placing others before oneself, anything can be turned around for the better.
Don’t stop creating, Joe. The Santa hats go off to you and all the work you’ve done for such a great cause. The Sunrise City is proud to have its very own high tech Santa.