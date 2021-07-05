When it comes to the 4th of July, the City of Lambert does not throw a little parade and then shoot a few fireworks after dark and call it a day. In Lambert, the Independence Day celebration is an all-day affair that garners visitors from all over the surrounding area.
The day begins bright and early with breakfast. The meal consists of scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes and plenty of coffee and juice.
With the holiday falling on Sunday this year, the day also began with an interdenominational church service as well.
After a hearty breakfast, folks like both sides of the main street in town to watch not one but two parades.
The first parade, called the Little Tykes Parade, features dozens of youngsters on bicycles, scooters, electric kiddie cars and even Mom-powered strollers. The bikes and riders are all decked out in red, white and blue as they make their way through the throng of onlookers.
Once all of the youngsters have made their way through town, the main 4th of July Parade gets underway. The procession is led by riders on horseback (and buggies as well) with Old Glory and the Montana state flag leading the way. The procession stops momentarily in front of the park to pay respect to America with the national anthem.
The horses are followed by all manner of vehicles including cars, trucks farm equipment (including quite a few girls on tractors), emergency vehicles and more.
Once the parade has made its way through town, attendees then get in line for the annual BBQ lunch hosted by the Lambert Fire Department.
For years now the day has been marked with a flyover and this year that flyover may have been a little more special as a B-1 bomber passed overhead, filling on for the usual plane which had been damaged during the recent storm.
The afternoon features an assortment of entertainment, including a prize filled ping pong ball drop for the young ones. Those gathered are able to visit a number of vendors who have their wares displayed, participate in BINGO and visit with others they meet while leisurely strolling through town.
The evening concludes with fireworks, the only organized display of fireworks in Richland County.
With the turmoil and strife currently present across this nation, it’s nice to come to a place that still celebrates birth of the nation and holds nothing back while doing so.