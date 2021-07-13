Jamie Larson has been the driving force behind the Richland County Fair & Rodeo for the past 15 years. She has overseen at least four major projects on the fairgrounds and countless other smaller projects, all while making sure the fair is the best it can be each year.
This year will be a little different for Jamie. It will be her last one as she has chosen to move on and return to working in the insurance business.
“When I first started, the Event Center did not exist, the new restrooms across from the office were redone, the 4-H Exhibit buildings were done and of course, now the 4-H Complex, so there have been for big projects since I started and that doesn’t count the smaller projects,” said Larson.
Some of those “smaller” projects include the paving of the parking lot, much of the concrete visitors now see was once asphalt, improvements were made to the bleachers as well as handicap improvements at the rodeo arena.
“There’s been a lot done in the time that I’ve been here, for sure,” said Larson.
One of the bigger projects that Larson focused on when she first took the job was the restroom facilities.
“One thing that I really wanted to have done was those bathrooms. They were very old. You can clean them and clean them but you can’t make up for them being old. There was one shower in each bathroom and that served all of the 4-H’ers that stayed overnight plus the carnival workers would take showers as well. It was kind of a nightmare to be honest with you.”
Larson was able to make that happen in 2014.
The Event Center was completed in 2010, the exhibit center was finished in 2016 and the 4-H Complex is being finished for this year’s fair.
Larson said once a project was conceived, it had to be finished by the following year’s fair. The process had to begin as soon as the carnival pulled out for the next town.
The county commissioners are heavily involved in the process and the fair’s budget is set by the commissioners. Commissioners would first hire an architect for a project, followed by a lot of meetings, a lot of planning and a lot of drawings, said Larson.
This was something new for her. “I had never looked at a building plan until I started this job,” she said. After deciding on a design from multiple drawings, the project is then bid out and the construction begins.
Along with the commissioners, the Fair Board is also involved as well as the public works director.
Early on there was talk about building one large building for multiple uses but eventually settled on building the event center first.
The fair will be here in just a few weeks, and Larson will see the 100th Richland County Fair through its completion. She will then turn the reins over to her replacement, whoever that is.
There are always things that go on behind the scenes to put the fair together and have it run as smoothly as it has. During fair week, Jamie will get to the office at about 7 a.m. and doesn’t leave until well after it closes for the night.
“No two fairs are ever the same. There are always things that come up that make each one unique,” said Larson. “There’s always something that comes up, good or bad, that happens and you’ve never experienced it before.”
As she departs, Jamie is taking countless memories from the past 15 years. Even so, the thing that she is most fond of is what the fair means to those who attend. “I think it’s just everybody being able to get together, family, friends. The excitement of seeing kids as their eyes light up when they see the carnival and the rides.”
Larson said this is especially true this year. “After not having a fair last year due to COVID, I think it will be busier this year than it ever has been.”
The decision to cancel last year’s fair, which would have been the Centennial Celebration, was tough.
“Two fairs have been canceled,” said Larson. “Canceling after you go through all of the process and hoping it will work out. In April 2020 when everything started getting shut down, I was like, ‘We’re good. There’s no way this will continue until August.’”
In June she put out a statement saying the fair was still on. “By the end of June I told the fair committee that I didn’t know if we could pull it off. There’s just so much that is unknown still.’”
The decision was finally made. “That was the most difficult decision that I and the fair board and the commissioners ever had to make,” she said.
When asked, she said she is pleased with the progress she has seen during her time as fair manager and has no regrets or projects left undone. “It’s been a good run,” said Larson.