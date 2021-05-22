The difference between success and failure is often decided by the decision to not give up on an idea. That would be the case with the new mural on South Central Avenue in Sidney.
Michelle Frank of Esprit Health Clinic & Central MediSpa said the mural project was more than five years in the making.
“We consulted several options for a mural to cover the cinder block wall but unforeseen delays kept happening,” said Michelle. Delays included weather, cost and of course, the COVID pandemic.
The inspiration for the mural came from a visit to Europe. “In 2013, two of my daughters and I traveled to Norway for the Brosten family reunion,” said Michelle. The reunion was for her maternal grandmother Anne Koch’s family. The experience turned out to be more than a family affair. “We took in the countryside, the heritage and got to do a little shopping and exploring in downtown Stavanger, home of a world renown colorful street. I took a picture with my iPhone of my family walking, and that’s what I wanted to cover the cinder block wall with.”
Fast forward to this past February and Michelle’s dream of adding a mural to Central Avenue had never waned. “I was more determined than ever to add beauty to Central Avenue. I discovered Wall Sensations out of Scottsdale, Arizona while researching best applications for murals on cinder block walls.”
She contacted the company, and its founder, Alan Gellman about her idea. “Alan has been great to work with. The mural is made of a thick mesh which will withstand the extremes of Montana weather with much less fading and aging as compared to priming and paint on the wall,” said Michelle. “He usually works with high resolution photos but I consulted with him on the possibility of using original artwork. He was intrigued by the idea and was willing to go for it,” said Michelle.
At the time, Michelle was having a difficult time deciding between colorful street or peacock but one thing was certain. She wanted original artwork.
In the meantime, Michelle contacted her friend Shelly Haugen, who is a very talented artist and who does wonderful things for the community. Michelle said she has purchased several of Haugen’s pieces from the boys and girls club art shows and she also made a beautiful vase for Michelle to celebrate her accomplishments at Esprit a couple of years ago. The vase, like the mural, also has a peacock.
“We both love the symbolism associated with peacocks,” said Michelle. In fact, she has a peacock print on the wall in the welcoming area of Esprit that’s been there since day one. She immediately jumped on the idea and brought out her sketch pad and doodled her way to this creation.
“I chose some key words to embody my journey as an entrepreneur and what I do at Esprit Medical Spa, as well as my favorite Bible verse to be incorporated into the mural: strength,” said Michelle. Those words are beauty, confidence, hope and healing. The Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11.
“I’ve always loved to draw peacocks, because they’re pretty, they’re bright and they’re just fun to draw. I absolutely love that bird,” said Shelly.
Shelly said her love of peacocks began at an early age. “When I was a little girl my dad had a sister and I look like her, I act like her and I have a lot of her mannerisms.”
According to Shelly, her dad gave is sisters peafowl. “I can still remember those little birds being so beautiful and I was just amazed by these little birds.” Shelly said she never forgot how colorful and pretty the peafowl were.
Shelly’s admiration for peacocks continued when she befriended a man at Assumption Abbey. He said, “Don’t you know how spiritual peacocks are?” Shelly said she admitted that she did not.
He then explained to her that the “eye” on the tail feathers are considered the Eye of God in some religions and they also represent the resurrection because peacocks molt and then come back pretty.
It did not take a lot of convincing to get Shelly on board. “When Michelle told me her vision for this and that she wanted a peacock, I told her ‘Yea, I’m in for this.”
Shelly got out her sketchbook and got to work.
“Shelly captured my vision perfectly,” she said. “She finished it up and had it printed at Elk River before shipping it off. The original has been to Chicago and Arizona and is on its way back to Sidney.
Michelle is not stopping with the mural. “I want to continue to serve and improve our community. I’d like to commission two additional pieces to finish out the wall and am looking for artists who’d like to be showcased,” she said.
Other area business professionals have also reached out for more information as well, and Michelle hopes they can all share local talent while painting the town and spread so much beauty, joy and hope.
Michelle is also appreciative of Kunda Welding, who installed the mural. “I also want to thank my team, community and family for being so supportive in all my endeavors.”
Michelle said everyone is invited to come by and have their photo made with the mural and hopes to see murals go up in other places around town as well.
The clinic owner said everyone should watch for upcoming contests and promotions and asks everyone to follow, like and share the Esprit Facebook and Instagram profile.
“Cheers to your health,” said Michelle.