Many of you by now have heard the big news. Richland County has a new director for the Richland County Fair and Rodeo, Pam Shelmidine.
Shelmidine has moved from a small town in upstate New York, WaterTown to be exact, where she managed the Jefferson County Fair the last several years.
In her previous role as a County Fair Manager, Pam was a part of one of the longest continuously operating county fairs in the U.S.A.
Her eyes twinkled as she excitedly shared that it had been running for 204 straight years. “Not even a pandemic could stop it,” she said. “Communities need something that can bring joy and fun into atmospheres of chaos and the county fair does just that.”
Shelmidine has a heart for community and people. It can be seen all over her face and in her voice. So when the opportunity presented itself for her to be even more involved with an amazing community, she jumped on it and her adventure to the Sunrise City began.
Shelmidine and two of her sons made the move back in Sept. of this year. “We took a leap of faith for my dream job,” she said with a big smile. And so far she has not been disappointed. Since her arrival, Shelmidine has been blown away with the sense of community in Richland County.
“Technically I’m in the administrative field but I’m all about building relationships and getting involved with the community,” stated Shelmidine. One of her biggest goals is to continue to increase the growth and connection between small businesses, the community and the fair and rodeo.
Some of Shelmidine’s hobbies are making bath and beauty products and spinning yarn on an old-fashioned spinning wheel. She has a not so secret love for Star Trek and adores her pets, a sweet dog and squirrel-loving cat.
When occasionally free from all director duties and not putting Bath and Body Works to shame with her handmade soaps, you’ll find Shelmidine enjoying some quality time with her neighbors and grabbing some of her favorite local pizza from Powder Keg or exploring local parks like Makoshika State Park, which is top on her list.
Family time is also important to the new director. “We try to experience new things together as a family,” said Shelmidine. It’s a motto she lives by (one everyone should take into consideration) so a bucket list adventure to YellowStone National Park is on the calendar for her and her three children.
Though Shelmidine is very familiar with county fairs and events of that nature, she humorously stated, “Yep, this isn’t my first rodeo but really it is.”Rodeos are much more extravagant on this side of the country. I am really excited to get to be a part of my first real rodeo,”she added.
Well saddle up, Pam. Richland County can’t wait to see what you have up your sleeve for the Richland County Fair and Rodeo and the SunRise City community.