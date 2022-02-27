According to a press release by the MonDak Heritage, is now exhibiting artwork in a collection titled “Reflections” by Onesti Krieger, a Williston, North Dakota artist. The exhibit is currently on display and will run through March 26, 2022.
Krieger is an abstract painter who works mostly in oils and acrylics. Her love for the arts, colors, mediums, textures and culture all appeared early in her life. The thing she likes best about abstract art is that everyone consumes their experience individually and it gives each viewer their own relationship to the artwork. Krieger believes people need to think and see for themselves, not to be told what to see or think, hence her love for abstract.
Krieger attended Moorhead State University with an art major and Williston State College.
She currently holds an executive position on the board with North Dakota Council on the Arts and also works with several local committees to bring more public art into all areas of North Dakota and plays an active part in Williston Area Visual Artists (WAVA).
Krieger lives in her hometown of Williston with her husband and two children. She owns and operates a professional interior painting business, Transition Painting.
The MonDak Heritage Center is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana’s cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund.
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney. The heritage center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 406-433-3500, e-mail mdhc@richland.org or visit their website at www.mondakheritagecenter.org