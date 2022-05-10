The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture has announced plans for the upcoming 2022 Sunrise Festival to be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 in downtown Sidney. The festival will take place on the first blocks of 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street and once again include a street dance Saturday night from 7p.m.-midnight.
The chamber has also announced this year’s Featured Artist — Alton and Ruthann Hillesland with Hillesland Barn Quilts and More.
According to Chamber Director Kali Godfrey, “This husband/wife duo is literally so talented. They seem to have hit a popular note with the barnqulits that Alton constructs and Ruthann hand paints but they have a long history of creativity.”
Godfrey said the festival is bringing back the Kid’s Corner as well. “This year it will feature face painting with Miss Teen Volunteer Montana, Brielle Gorder, the Spider Jump, free balloons courtsey of festival sponsors and some ARMY National Guard assets.
Of course, there will be plenty of vendors. In fact, Godfrey estimates about 70 vendors will be on hand for the 2022 festival, including a number of new vendors. “I was pleasantly surprised to see many new vendors hoping on board this year so the attending will see some new items at the festival,” said Godfrey.
This year’s festival emcee will be Jerry Lemm. “He is a hoot,” said Godfrey. “Jerry is from Anaconda and does not fall short in the entertainment department.”
There is also still time to be a part of the festival by signing up as a sponsor. There are several opportunities for businesses, groups or even individuals to get on board in an effort to make this year’s festival the best it can be.
There are two Presenting Sponsor opportunities at the $2,500 level. This level includes the sponsors logo on all publications as well as the festival banner.An individual banner (provided by the sponsor) will also be displayed at the street dance.
There are five Kid’s Corner sponsorship opportunities. These sponsors will have their banners displayed in the Kid’s Corner and are available at the $1,000 level.
Showtime Sponsors will have a banner displayed on the stage during the local talent entertainment acts and will be included on the entertainment schedule published by local newspapers, on social media and on the Sidney chamber website. There are four sponsorships available at $500 each.
Street Sponsors will have their banner hung by the chamber and displayed throughout the festival and during the street dance. Banners must be provided by the sponsor. Street Sponsors will also receive a customized ad promotion in printed event programs and receive a shoutout on social media. Street Sponsor opportunities cost $250 and the chamber offers six in this price range.
The Featured Artist sponsorship costs $100 with eight sponsorships available. The Featured Artist Sponsors will fund a one-of-a-kind basket created by the featured artist. The sponsors logo will be displayed on the table centerpiece and receive a shoutout on social media as well as a photo of sponsors with the basket winner.
For more information on sponsorships or the festival, contact the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 406-433-1916.
The Sidney Herald will follow this story up with a spotlight on the featured artist and the entertainment for the street dance in a future edition.