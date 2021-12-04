Drones are one of the hottest current “toys” on the market these days but not all drones are all fun and games. Richland County Emergency Services Coordinator Brandon Roth believes the two drones recently purchased by the county will soon save a life.
“It all kind of started when we had a couple of searches last year and it was at nighttime. It was a big struggle, I mean, it’s nighttime in Montana and you don’t have any lights around.”
Roth said the drones provide both an additional measure of safety and efficiency. “It’s kind of another tool in the toolbox,” said Roth. “I think it’s going to be a phenomenal tool to have out there trying to save lives.”
The drones will primarily be used for search and rescue and in hazmat situations.
“Sometimes we just can’t get close to things, like if there is an issue on an oil site. We can’t always get close to it and see what’s going on. We can put a drone in the air and get up close to it so we can see what we need to do,” said Roth.
The drone will also be a valuable tool when trying to search in rougher terrain, said Roth. “We do cover areas in the Badlands. It’s hard just to get people out there. We can use horses but riding horseback in the Badlands at 2 a.m. it becomes a safety issue.” Neighboring counties have been made aware Richland County now has the drones and are available if needed.
The drones have full thermal and normal camera capabilities, said Roth. “Being able to use the drones and camera at night is crucial from a safety standpoint,” said Roth.
While there are privacy concerns about the use of drones in general, Roth said the county has developed policies that respect the public’s privacy.
“We built the program ground up and from the start we focused on making sure we respected people’s privacy. We’ve made sure all aspects of our operation are within legal limits and within jurisdictional capabilities and are protecting people’s rights,” said Roth.
Those working with the drones are regularly going through training and preparing for when the drones are needed in a live situation.
The drones operate on GPS and can fly 2-3 mils out but legally the drones must be within visual distance, said Roth. The operators are allowed to have a secondary observer to extend the distance the drone can legally be flown, which Roth believes will be very helpful in some situations. The drones are also limited to about 400 feet above ground.
The batteries allow for about 30 minutes of flight time and the county purchased enough batteries to go for three hours. Operators can also charge drained batteries while the drone is in the air allowing for limitless total time in the air.
The plan is also to have multiple operators on scene so they can switch out when one gets fatigued. “It’s a strain on your eyes watching the screen for an extended time,” said Roth. “It’s like watching a six-hour movie.”
Drones do not handle rain very well and wind can also be a factor. In testing, Roth said the limit for the drone is about a 15-20 mph wind. The drones are not as sensitive to colder temperatures and generate their own heat.
While the drones have yet to be used in a critical situation, there is no doubt that at some point in the near future the team will be called on to put them in service and likely save a life.