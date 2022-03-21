Savage Public School will present their 2022 production of Into the Woods Jr March 24-26 at 7 p.m in the high school auditorium and according to Nate Louisignau, director for the play, this year’s performance will be one of the largest ever attempted at the school.
“We have 21 students in grades 5-12 participating,” said Louisignau.
The roles for the show were cast in November and students had three months to memorize their lines but their first rehearsal did not take place until March 7.
“We will practice five days a week and the show will premiere on Thursday, March 24 and run nightly until Saturday, March 26,” the director said.
Along with Louisignau, Cassandra Moos is co-directing in the role of tech director.
According “to Louisignau, the students have worked very hard and are super excited to bring this timeless classic of Into the Woods Jr to life! Into the Woods Jr is a story combining multiple fairy tales into one big story. Stories such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk and Little Red Riding Hood help bring to together this delightful tale about finding hope and friendship even in dark times. The woods in this story is a metaphor for going through hard times in life and what we all must go through to make it ‘out of the woods.’”
Belle Schow, 17, who plays Jack’s Mother, said one of her favorite scenes is a musical number. “I like watching the boys sing the song ‘Agony.’ They are so much fun to watch!” said Schow. Schow said she joined the production because she had seen a performance in the past and thought it would be fun.
Finley Verhasselt, 10, who plays Little Red Riding Hood, had not seen a performance but said she liked to act and thought the show would be fun as well. With the curtain rising in a couple of weeks as of this interview, Verhasselt said things were going well. “We have a couple things to work on but I think we will be ready!”
Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, and $7 for adults.