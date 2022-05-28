The Sidney Kiwanis Club is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club in Sidney to purchase and install playground equipment on the club’s property.
Every year, the state Kiwanis Club chooses a community for new playground equipment and has chosen Sidney for 2022.
Kiwanis provides $10,000 towards equipment but those funds require a match from the recipient. Elaine Stedman with the Boys and Girls Club has been writing numerous grant applications as well due to the need for additional funds. The cost of the equipment chosen by the B&G Club is almost $30,000.
The equipment includes multiple slides, climbing steps, monkey bars and even drums.
To help raise the needed funds, the Sidney Kiwanis Club is holding a Kids Carnival on June 4 from 1-3 p.m. The goal is to raise $2,500 at the carnival and the club will match the funds.
The Yard Game Carnival itself is free to attend and will have games such as corn hole, yard Yahtzee, an egg race, balloon animals, a three-legged race and more.
“We have garnered approximately 15 businesses and individuals in Sidney who are sponsoring a yard game at the “carnival” to raise a majority of the $2,500. We will also be selling sloppy joes, hot dogs and bars at the event to continue to fundraise,” said Jessica Chamberlin. The club will also ask for donations at the event to reach the $2,500 goal.
According to Chamberlin, the equipment is a vital need. “The playground equipment is vital for the Boys and Girls Club, as it can be a safety issue.”
While there is equipment across the street, the club has limited staff and there are no restroom facilities across the street so children must be escorted back to the club.
The new equipment will have a fence around it but it will be open to the public to use in general.
Once purchased, the Sidney Kiwanis Club will be assisting in the installation of the equipment in August and be ready for the 2022-23 school year programs.
For more information, contact Jessica Chamberlin at 406-794-2304 or BreeAnn Shanks at 701-629-1565.