Editor’s Note: I was pulled over by Officer Brett Norby four days after arriving in Sidney and before reporting for my first day at the Sidney Herald. At that time I had met very few people, so I was not aware this young man was also the mayor’s son. In fact, I did not even know the mayor’s name at that time. Brett’s professionalism and personality inspired me to write a story about one of our young people who left but returned to live, work and serve in his home town.
Sidney is a small town by most standards and being a small town, young people cannot wait to leave and quite often never return. Brett Norby, a police officer for the city, is an exception to that rule.
Brett graduated from Sidney High School in 2017 and headed off to college. Being in law enforcement was not in his plans.
“I didn’t want to be a cop at all. I have an uncle in law enforcement and I just didn’t want to be a cop at all.”
Brett said his focus in high school was sports and that was his plan. “I went to college at Dawson Community College and I went just to play baseball. My plan was to be there the least amount of time I could until I could transfer to a different school,” said Norby. While at Dawson, however, Brett met the advisor for the Criminal Justice program. “She new my uncle and talked me into taking one criminal justice class as an elective. It was government related and I kind of fell in love with it. It took off from there.”
Brett did not leave Dawson as planned. He finished his associates degree program in criminal justice right there in Glendale.
After college, Brett’s plan was like many of today’s youth. “I applied for jobs everywhere but Sidney. I did not want to come back to Sidney,” said Norby. He said he felt it would be tough to enforce the law when you knew everyone in town. “I had a lot of good relationships that I didn’t want law enforcement to ruin.”
Slowly, Brett’s thinking about where he wanted to serve began to change. “I started thinking that if I’m going to do a job that requires so much stress and you have to go through so much, I wanted to make it worthwhile. Once I thought about coming back to Sidney, I couldn’t get that out of my head.” He decided to return to Sidney.
“There are so many people that have helped me my entire life and I just wanted to come back to Sidney where I could help,” said Norby.
Norway then found opposition to returning to Sidney in an unexpected place — at home.
“My father didn’t want me to come back to Sidney to be a cop. He didn’t want me to have to go through knowing people before law enforcement and then through law enforcement.” Brett said his father was more supportive of him going somewhere else when that was his original plan. The two talked about it and Brett told his father, “I can’t go anywhere else but Sidney.”
He applied for a job with the Sidney Police Department. “It was a pretty long process to get hired,” said Norby.
He said he was required to be evaluated in areas such as math and grammar, and even have a psychological evaluation. After the initial phase, Norby received a conditional offer for a job. He then had to pass a background check. “They pretty much talked to everyone I had known my entire life. It was kind of surprising how far back they went to make sure I was a good fit,” said Norby.
Brett finally got to start work in June 2019.
He began like all new officers, riding with a veteran police officer, “They grade you every day and make sure you understand everything with the process.”
After three months of training Brett went to the academy for another three months. “I’m now out on my own,” said Norby. Even so, Norby said training continues for officers every month. “I love it. I love going to training.”
When asked if the academy was tough, Brett said the Sidney department’s training is much harder. “It’s much more difficult. We have a very high standard on how officers conduct their business.”
Brett said some of his concerns about serving in his home town have come to pass, and that is having to enforce the law among people he has known his whole life.
“I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost a lot of people I’ve known my entire life but I’ve got a job to do. It’s never fun to take someone to jail or to give someone a ticket but you have to do the job you have to do. We have to enforce the law and we can’t give breaks to people just because we know them,” said Norby. He said everyone must be treated equally.
While the process to become a police officer was tough and there have been a few bumps in the road, the job has its benefits as well. “I know it sounds cliche, but the best part of the job is just helping people. I’ve found law enforcement can have a positive impact on people’s lives at times. I honestly didn’t think I would have so many opportunities to help people when they’re having a bad day.”
Brett has found his calling and most of all, he has found it while serving in the town he grew up in.