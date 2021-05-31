The Annual Memorial Day posting of flags and parade in Sidney was held on Monday, May 31, 2021 and included the posting of flags in Veteran’s Park, a parade, a program and a potluck picnic lunch at the park.
The day began with the posting of flags ceremony at 7 a.m., spearhead by the Sidney Lion’s Club.
The Parade of Flags of Honor took place at 11 a.m., starting at the VFW and ending at Veteran’s Park. A program followed the parade.
Music was provided by the Sidney High School drum corps and the Sunrise Brass Band.
The emcee for the program was Gene Ronningen and Ruthann Hillesland offered the benediction. The local girl scout troop presented the folding of the American flag and the meaning of each fold.
The guest speaker was Anita Karst. Karst served in the United States Army from 1989-1993. She is now a part of the Fairview American Legion. Anita married Justin Karst in June of 1995. They have three children, Amy (Brett) Balcer, Dillon Karst, and Ashley Karst. Anita enjoys spending time with her family, helping on the farm, baking and writing.
The VFW Post Auxiliary offered a tribute to departed comrades and Don Netzer rendered Taps.
A potluck picnic in the park will immediately follow the program.
The flags at Veteran’s Park were later that afternoon.