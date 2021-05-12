Passion: doing something that makes us happier, gives us a purpose and creates a more fulfilled lifestyle. Raquel Kelly, owner of Blend, is excited to continue to provide hair and nail needs for the community with the passion she has always known.
“What I love about doing hair is creative freedom. It helps me get out of my own box and open up to people” says Raquel.
The California native and her husband, Jayme Kelly, envisioned a salon that is welcoming and created their dream into a reality. Raquel has several years of experience in hair, twelve to be exact. Although, she has been doing hair for several years this is the first time she has ran her own hair salon.
Raquel is not afraid to jump into the businesses with an open mind and is open to feedback from the community and her clients. With the help of five other hair stylists, she is opening her doors every day and creating an environment where her clients become her friends.
“My husband was my main supporter, opening the salon was his idea. He has pretty much done everything except plumbing and electrical” boasts Raquel. Raquel moved to Sidney around seven years ago, in which time she met her husband, Jayme, and started a family.
Raquel and her husband are outgoing personalities who understand small town life in Sidney. They understand what it means to be small businesses owners, parents, and friends of the community.
Kelly talks about Sidney, “What I love about Sidney is that it is a closed community, and we support local small businesses.”
Blend’s doors officially opened May 4 th , 2021 and is welcoming the community to schedule an appointment with Raquel or one of the other five stylists. To reach Blend call their phone number 406-433-4247 or stop in the salon at 208 Second Avenue South East.