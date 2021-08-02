On Friday night in Glendive, July 23, 2021, Brielle Gorder of Sidney was crowned the first ever Miss Montana Teen Volunteer. She will represent Montana at the National Pageant next year. Gorder also received awards for Outstanding Talent, Outstanding Interview and Spirit & Leadership earning a total of $1,750. She wowed the crowd tap dancing to Get Ready by The Temptations.
The following night Alissa Bohle of Baker was crowned the first ever Miss Montana Volunteer. She will be representing Montana in May, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee at the Miss Volunteer America Pageant. Bohle won Preliminary awards for Evening Gown and Wellness & Fitness. She also received the Spirit & Leadership Award, Hellcreek Musical Instrument Award for her piano talent, along with Outstanding Interview, earning a total of $6,575 in scholarships.
On Thursday night, Miss Montana PreTeen Volunteer was awarded to Emma McPherson of Savage, winning $500 for the title.
Each titleholder will be representing the Miss Montana Volunteer Program throughout the year by serving as volunteers across the state of Montana. These young ladies will be making a positive impact in local communities by volunteering their time. Visit www.missmontanavolunteeer.org to schedule a Titleholder for your event.
For Gorder the hard work and time put in paid off. Becoming pageant royalty took a lot and Gorder has the resume to back it up. She’s involved with a lot of activities at Sidney High School and she also volunteers to help others quite a bit, too. She also has prior pageant experience. All of that culminated that weekend with Gorder earning the title.
Gorder said there were a lot of nerves when she was on the stage awaiting the announcement of the winner. “Once it did happen, it was a big surprise and I wasn’t really sure what to do. I kind of just had a big grin on my face and smiled at my family because that’s who I wanted to see in that moment,” Gorder said.
Gorder said when she won, her family was really excited and some tears were shed. She added that they were really happy to see her reach her goal because they know how much she’s worked for it.
Gorder has been in similar situations before but didn’t capture the crown. She had won runner-up titles in previous pageants so it felt great to win a pageant this time, she said. “It’s been a big journey going through the other two pageants, learning from how I did previously and being able to build on it to a point where I finally showed all the qualities they were looking for and finally accomplishing that was a really fun experience,” she said.
The title of Miss Montana Teen Volunteer also allows Gorder to spread ATV safety awareness, which is something she is passionate about. Gorder said she plans to continue sharing safety tips on her ATV safety awareness Facebook page and to continue doing contests. On top of that, she hopes to be able to go to schools to interact with students and share her story and safety tips.
Gorder added that after winning the pageant, she already noticed that her Facebook page has a bigger following.
Another benefit from winning the crown is the scholarships that Gorder also was awarded. She said those are one of the important parts of the pageants because they give a lot back.
One big goal for Gorder is to attend college and the scholarships will really help, she said. In total, she won almost $2,000 in scholarships: $1,000 was from winning the pageant overall and some smaller scholarships were awarded for winning the interview, talent and photogenic categories as well as a leadership award.
Gorder was not the only family member wearing a crown at the pageant. Gorder’s relative, Emma McPherson, won the Pre-Teen pageant.
Gorder joins the list of Sidney residents who have done well at pageants. Just last year, Annika Bennion was crowned Montana’s Outstanding Teen, and Gorder was the first runner-up. Liliana Johnson took second runner-up, making it a sweep for Sidney contestants.
Along with them, in 2013 Sheridan Pope was crowned Miss Montana, and in 2005, Sophia Steinbeisser was named Miss Montana, according to the Miss Montana website.
Other pageant results include:
Miss Montana Volunteer: First Runner-Up, Kyrsten Miller, of Frazer, also winning Preliminary Evening Gown, Preliminary Fitness & Wellness, and Miss Photogenic. Second Runner-up, Joleigh Fell, of Glendive, also received Outstanding Talent. Eden Peressini, of Billings, was chosen by her peers as Miss Congeniality.
Miss Montana Teen Volunteer: First Runner-Up, Abby Barnick, of Glendive. Second Runner-Up, Taitlyn Berry, of Glendive. Bryn Snideman was selected Miss Congeniality by her peers. Grace Peoples, of Wibaux, received Montana People’s Choice, voted on by the public.
Miss Montana PreTeen Volunteer: McKenna Sparks, of Savage, won Outstanding Talent and Miss Leadership. Sutherlyn Stroh, of Glendive,was named Miss Sally Sunshine. Paislee Meeks, of Glendive,was named Miss Personality. Quinn Nemitz, of Plevna, was voted Montana People’s Choice.