In recent years mental health has become a large topic of conversation in society. More awareness has made its way to the surface and society is becoming more accepting of the idea of mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety. There has been an increase in the idea that mental health is as important as one’s physical health and should not be taken lightly when someone experiences symptoms regarding mental health. Unfortunately, there is still a stigma about mental health that creates problems for people who may be struggling and feel that there is no one to talk to.
Claire Frank, a Grand Canyon University freshman, struggled with her own depression and anxiety. Frank realized she needed the extra support and looked to her friend, but she soon realized her friend was dealing with negative mental health as well. “My friend and I tried out an adult group but I didn’t feel as comfortable. A lot of the people were twice my age.”
Although, the teen was trying to find a way to help her own mental health she realized the community needed more support. Claire met with Pastor Audrey Rydbom to discuss starting a teen group where they could have a safe place to meet and discuss mental health. That is how the idea of Snacks and Chats came to life, “We have snacks and we have chats” exclaims Frank.
The ball had now begun rolling and Frank had a mission to help other teenagers and young adults know that they are not alone in their depression and anxiety. “I asked our teen youth group if they would be interested in a group where we could meet to talk. Most of them were pretty quiet. I also brought surveys that were anonymous but told them they could write their names at the top. The surveys showed that most of the group struggled with mental health,” said Claire.
The group began to meet last fall and it became a safe zone for teenagers to get away from normal life for a short amount of time. Even if a teen is not struggling with depression or anxiety, Snacks and Chats is a group that one can just enjoy.
“You can just come and do your homework, and maybe another teen has the same homework that you can do together” remarks the college freshman. The group meets only during the school year at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Pella Community Center.
The group is made up of more than teenagers. There is a male and a female facilitator who is present during the meetings. The facilitators are trained in Youth Mental Health and First Aid for the benefit of the teenagers. These facilitators know how to handle difficult and meaningful conversations if a teenager is needing a little extra help. They can help guide these students in the right direction in their own mental health journey.
Claire laughs as she says, “The saying what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas is the same for Snacks and Chats. What happens at Snacks and Chats stays at Snacks and Chats!”
Everything that is said in the group remains confidential, which is part of the safety measures taken for these teenagers. It is important for Claire that the community knows that this is for any young adult or teenager who needs a support group.
To help encourage teenagers to come manage their depression and anxiety they are having giveaways. This year there will be four giveaways although teens must be present to win.
With Claire going off to college the group will still be meeting and Claire will still be in attendance. The group will have a zoom link that they can send to struggling teenagers who cannot make it to the meeting or do not feel comfortable attending the meeting in person.
When asked about what she feels she has gained from the group Claire replied, “I gained friends and my own community. It also has helped with my depression and anxiety.”
For those teenagers and young adults who are struggling with depression, anxiety, or the everyday stresses of life you are not alone. Several teenagers in our community are dealing with negative mental health. Teens and young adults may be struggling and need support but don’t know where to turn, which is part of the reason Claire decided to start Snacks and Chats. Mental health should be seen as important as physical health and Frank is making sure that mental health is taken seriously.
Stay up to date with Snacks and Chats by following them on social media. Find them on Instagram under snacks_andchats, as well as Facebook by searching snacksandchatsMT. To contact the group, they also accept emails at snacksandchatsmt@gmail.com. If you are interested in attending Snacks and Chats meetings you can find them at 418 W Main St. in Sidney at the Pella Community Center.