It’s almost time for the return of the annual Sunrise Festival in Sidney. The festival is slated for Saturday, June 12, 2021 starting at 8 a.m.
As everyone is aware, the 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so organizers are excited to bring the event back to Sidney in 2021.
Of course, the excitement isn’t just about the return of the festival. This is also the 30th anniversary of the Sunrise Festival and there are some exciting changes that should make this year even more special.
One of the changes is the date itself. Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Director Kali Godfrey said this change was on purpose. “There is a predicted high of 70 degrees in June, which is ideal weather for everyone involved,” she said. “There are fewer competing events around the region, and so, we are pretty excited about that.”
Another change has to do with vendors. In the past the festival has been exclusively for arts and craft vendors. That will not be the case this year. The festival has been opened up to allow vendors of all types in an effort to draw a more diverse crowd.
Yet another change is the location. The festival will be downtown along Main Street, starting with the first block.
Godfrey said the hope is that the changes will increase the number of visitors to the festival. “We are banking off of drawing more people,” Godfrey said.
The biggest change, however, is the addition of a street dance in the evening. The street dance will be an adult-only event for those 21-years-old and older. Like the daytime events, the dance will take place on Main Street and run from 7 p.m. until midnight.
Music will be provided by a band from Minnesota called Thistle and Lace and is being sponsored by the TBID board. The Minnesota-based husband and wife acoustic duo play a variety of styles. According to their Facebook page, you will hear everything from classic rock to today’s hits, bluegrass to gospel, Whitney to Prince.
“They are upbeat,” Godfrey said. “A mix of country and pop.”
Godfrey said the changes are needed. “It’s a favorite local event but some of the interest died down a little bit and we were seeing fewer and fewer vendors,” Godfrey said. “People were definitely still showing up but not to the extent we’d have liked.”
Yes, there are a lot of changes, but the focus will still be on the arts, said Godfrey. To that end, there will still be a featured artist for the event.
This year, that will be Cole Fink and all the beautifully rustic items he makes.
“We just wanted to open it up to others as well. And businesses will also be doing things on the sidewalk,” said Godfrey.