Taryn Lee didn’t start out to build a business. As a stay-at-home mom, she was looking for something to do in her spare time and decided to make candles. That decision has led to a home business called Bear Den Candles that continues to expand on a regular basis.
“We had just moved to Wisconsin and two months after moving there I was due with my second child, who was born in November. For Valentine’s Day my husband bought me 13 bottles of wine. Wisconsin was really into recycling, which was something new for me coming from a small town in Montana,” said Taryn.
Her neighbor told her not to put glass in the garbage can and she decided to heed the warning. “I started making candles out of wine bottles and beer bottles,” said Taryn. “I kind of just gave them away for Christmas gifts.”
After their stint in Wisconsin, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming for her husband’s job. While there, Taryn took her hobby to the next level by taking them to craft fairs and festivals. “I had some left over from the craft fair so I brought them up here when we came for Christmas,” said Taryn.
A friend, Brittany Thorgerson, who owned Tris, bought some of her candles for herself but customers who came into the boutique wanted the candles and she sold them. “She messaged me that night and asked if I would make them for her boutique,” said Taryn.
The opportunity came for the family to return to Sidney and Taryn continued to expand her business, selling in three stores as well as from her home.
Taryn takes pride in the fact that her candles are from all natural materials and the containers are either recycled glass or they can be repurposed by the person who buys them. “I choose my containers with the intention that the person will be able to use them after the candle is gone,” said Taryn. She even chooses packing supplies that are from recycled materials or leave no footprint. “Packing peanuts dissolve in warm water,” she said.
“I only use natural materials in my candles. I do not add any chemicals or preservatives,” said Taryn. “A lot of candles have chemicals and preservatives and thing in them that can cause migraines and other health issues.”
She said most of the large mass produced candles are made from paraffin wax, which is not healthy. “You don’t need to be breathing that stuff in.”
Taryn says there are a couple of things that those using candles should keep in mind. “Keep your wick trimmed to a quarter inch each time you light it and try not to burn a candle more than four hours,” she said. “You shouldn’t allow the candle to burn all the way to the bottom because the glass can get too hot and break.”
She said a candle that is left burning for extended periods of time can allow the wick to get too long and the flame will start dancing, which can be dangerous.
While she does include scents with her candles, she is also selective about those as well and she doesn’t sell scents from her home that are available at her Sidney retail locations at Montana Bear Cave, Mimi’s and Meraki. Bear Den Candles are also featured in stores in Culbertson, Glasgow and Minot. “I’m starting to get into Glendive. I’m trying to keep it within a day’s drive.”
Taryn has a five year goal. “Once my children are in school full-time I plan to do this full-time,” she said. She is not sure about opening a retail location of her own due to the limitations a brick and mortar place has.
Bear Den Candles will be available at the 2021 Sunrise Festival of the Arts which is slated for July 12.
While the festival has been limited to artists and craftsmen in the past, this year’s event is open to all vendors.
The festival will begin at 8 a.m. and the vendor show will conclude at 4 p.m.
Another addition to this year’s festival will be a 21+ street dance which will run from 7 p.m. until midnight. The street dance will feature live music, great food and good drinks.