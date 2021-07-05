This year’s rendition of Shakespeare in the Park presented by Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture had a different vibe than many. The set as well as the wardrobe were heavily influenced by the retrofuturistic subgenre called steampunk. That being the case, does that make the performance Steamspeare or Shakespunk?
This doesn’t mean anyone should misinterpret the steampunk theme reference to be a knock on the performance. While maybe unexpected, if anything it gave a unique modern twist to a timeless classic (Cymbeline) that likely helped the audience connect with the centuries old story a little more readily while still keeping the language and intent of Shakespeare intact.
Those gathered for the performance seemed to enjoy the performance as well and rewarded the cast with a lengthy applause at the conclusion of the play.
Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director for the production talked about the return of Montana Shakespeare in the Park after the COVID-19 pandemic shut the performance down in 2020.
“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking towards our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live free professional theatre. Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own,” said Asselin.
The event was free to the public and sponsored locally by MonDak Heritage Center, Best Western Prairie Inn & Suites, Blue Rock Distributing and Footers. Many other businesses and individual donors also contributed to bring MSIP to Sidney. Look for their names in the performance’s program.
Performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. According to Asselin, the troupes perform in Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and even Washington State. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.