“One of the reasons I volunteer is because I’ve enjoyed the Old Timer’s weekend as far back as I can remember,” said Butch Renders.
One of his fondest memories was when his class, the Class of ’65, was featured at the festival. “At our 10-year reunion, which would have been 1975, it was the first time I had been actively a part of the festival,” said Butch.
Butch is still a fan of the parade, “We’re (the class) going to have a float again this year. We throw those beads and they seem to be a big hit. People will throw bubble gum and candy as well. We’ll have a few horses, not as many as we used to have, but we will have horses,” said Butch. He said the parade is usually led by a color guard on horseback. “A couple of those fellas have been doing that for a number of years.”
The kiddie parade lines up at 10:30 and begins at 11 a.m. The Grand Parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. with lineup at noon.
In between the two parades, the town hosts a free lunch of roast beef, baked beans and other sides. According to Renders, they will feed between 300-500 people a free meal that day.
There will also be an “auction” where people simply raise their hand to donate funds to be used for next year’s event.
After the Grand Parade, the flag will be raised by the American Legion at the gazebo, Mayor Bryan Bieber will say a few words followed by a program, and then teams will compete in a tug-of-war competition, said Butch. According to Renders, the tug-of-war has only been a part of the festival for the past 3-4 years. “They have a kiddie pool there and whoever loses gets drug through the water,” said Butch.
“It grew for a number of years and then fell off about 20 years ago but it’s coming back now,” said Renders.
The festival actually kicks on on Thursday night with 3-on-3 Hoop Fest for adults and teens. There will also be a family night movie on Thursday night as well (weather permitting).
The Hoop Fest continues for grades 5-8 will take place on Friday morning.
The Relics are scheduled to provide entertainment on Friday night from 6-9 p.m. and junior high aged kids will have a swim party from 8-10 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.
Other events on Saturday include mini-golf, an ice cream social and a fairly new event, the Duck Derby will be held at 4 p.m. at the canal bridge.
This year’s button features Alvin Miller, a former bus driver for the school system. Butch said the buttons are still only $2. “We talked about it and I said, ‘I ain’t gonna raise the price,” said Renders.
T-shirts are also available on the Family and Friends of Fairview Facebook page.
There will also be vendors throughout the festival as well.
For those who want to venture just outside of Fairview, those wearing a button will be admitted to the Fort Buford Interpretive Center at no cost.
The festival will wind up on Sunday with an interdenominational worship service at 10:30 a.m. in the park.
For questions, call Dennis Trudel at 406-798-3427, Marion Kittleson at 406-489-9286, or Renee Sundheim at 406-747-5344.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and plan stay for the day.