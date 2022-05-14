The 2022 Sunrise Festival is just a little over a month away and plans are coming along to make this year’s event even better than last year’s.
Of course, a highlight of the festival is the large number of craftsmen and artisans who display their works each year. Along with that, the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture also selects a Featured Artist for each festival. For 2022, the featured artists are Alton and Ruthann Hillesland of Hillesland Barn Quilts and More.
For Ruthann, the journey to creating her popular barn quilt squares was quite a journey.
“The first time I attended college, I was a vocal music major in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and I minored in art. I didn’t take many art classes before my fiancé came home from Vietnam,” said Ruthann.
With her husband still in the military, the couple got married and moved to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida where he was stationed. They remained there for two years, starting their family in Florida with their firstborn and then added four additional children in the following years. Raising five children did not leave a lot of time for artwork, as any mother will attest.
Once her children were in school, Ruthann decided to go back to college and became a registered nurse. “So again, not much time for art,” said Ruthann. “I retired from nursing as state inspector for nursing homes in July of 2018.”
As for Alton, he has done woodworking since the 1960s, starting when he was pastor at the Lutheran churches in Culbertson and Bainville, Montana. He has done wood carving, made wooden items using a turning lathe and also crafted charcuterie boards.
One of his largest and most impressive creations is a seven foot tall clock with carved panels depicting historical events. That project took him 20 years to complete.
Alton and Ruthann were married in October, 2018. He knew that she used to enjoy sketching when she had the time and Ruthann did want some type of creative outlet. One day he was reading his Iowa magazine and saw pictures of barn quilts attached to barns. He said, “Here is something that I think you can do.”
A barn quilt depicts one quilt square, hand painted using exterior paints, on wood.
“The first one I painted was four feet square, plus a two-inch frame,” said Ruthann. “It still hangs on our barn.”
As she began to create barn quilts, Ruthann discovered that people preferred smaller ones, which could be attached to outdoor buildings, garages, etc. and that most people hung them indoors.
Alton cuts the wood and makes the frame, and Ruthann hand paints them. They then glue the board in the frame and clamp them overnight. Their most popular sizes including frames are 28-inch, 16-inch, and 7-inch squares.
Being named 2022 Featured Artists came as quite a surprise to the couple. “We were surprised, delighted and very grateful when we were notified about being the Sunrise Festival’s featured artists for 2022! We would like to extend our thanks to the people of Sidney for supporting us and to the Chamber of Commerce board for choosing us,” said Ruthann.
To learn more about their barn quilts or woodworking products, look for Ruthann’s Facebook page or email ruthik6@gmail.com.