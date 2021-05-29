Ice cream is generally good all year long but there is something special about that sweet treat on a hot summer day that brings nostalgia and joy to almost everyone. The folks at The Parlour know a lot about ice cream and they are ready to scoop up their customers’ favorites plus a new new ones that might be a little different.
The Parlour, originally known as Nutt-N-Better, has new ownership but still plans on bringing that hometown ice cream parlor feel to the Sidney Community. They’re pretty sure they can do this because both ladies are Montana born and bred.
New owners Larysa Hurst and Paula Eberling worked diligently on getting the ice cream shop open for the whole town to enjoy a delicious treat. They officially opened the doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 27, just in time for Sidney’s first Off the Clock event.
The long-term friends have known each other for the last sixteen years and for them, it was right to own a business together. They met 16 years ago when they both lived in the same apartment complex.
Paula said the opportunity came up to purchase the shop so she mentioned it to Laryssa. Laryssa said she had considered the ice cream parlor in the past but she was already pretty busy with her other business ventures and a family as well. “I have a lot of irons in the fire, but when Paula said she wanted to try it, I was like, why don’t we just do it together?” said Laryssa.
Paula will be the hands-on part of the team. “I told her with my other obligations I needed to be as silent of a partner as possible, kind of in the background.”
“It just worked out at the right time,” said Paula.
For those wondering what kind of changes the new owners will be making, the answer is ‘very few.’ “We are not changing a lot. We will still have the customer favorites,” said Paula.
These long-time Sidney residents are excited about the chance to scoops some ice cream this summer, but are thinking of ways to make the business a year-round success. They’re not quite ready to talk about that but they definitely have plans, said Laryssa.
“We just wanted to get the doors open for the summer first,” said Paula.
The new owners said the previous owners of Nutt-N-Better were extremely helpful. “We are so grateful for the Aspeck family” states Paula.
Judy Candee started Nutt-N-Better before turning the reins over to Tanya Aspeck, who operated Nut-N-Better until selling the business to the new owners. The The Parlour’s new owners plan on keeping the traditions began by both owners that Sidney and the surrounding areas love.
The previous owners were helpful in working with Paula and Laryssa on which flavors were town winners. That allowed them to make sure they were off to a good start, but they also added a few touches of their own when it came to flavor selections. This little ice cream place will have approximately twenty-two different ice cream flavors, which means something for everyone. From spumoni to lemon bar and even licorice, some flavors are different than what one may traditionally find in an ice cream shop.
The Parlour is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Find them at 212 2nd St. SE in Sidney or check out their Facebook page- The Parlour.
Come have a scoop to cure that sweet tooth after a day of grilling with friends or after that winning swing in a baseball game. These guys are ready to serve up delectable ice cream.