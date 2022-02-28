While Ukraine may seem like it’s a long way from Sidney, Montana, it’s very, very close to the heart of one resident, Anastasiia Williams. The reason is simple. That was where she was born and lived until 2015 when she moved to the United States.
While most of us watch the assault on Ukraine from Vladimir Putin and Russian military forces from a distance, it hits home for Anastasiia.
“I was born and raised in Ukraine but I decided to move to the United States. In Ukraine, it was very slow as far as economics and everything.” Along with economic reasons, Anastasiia also likes to travel as well and relocating to America gave her the best opportunity to do both.
“I packed found a job, packed my bags and moved here by myself and started a new life,” she said. She is now working as a manager at Anytime Fitness in Sidney.
She entered the country on a work visa but recently became a naturalized citizen. Ironically, it happened on the day Russia invaded Ukraine.
The attack on her home country has impacted Anastasiia greatly.
“My parents, my family, my friends, my school friends, my college friends are all there,” she said. Anastasiia said she has kept in close contact with many of them over the past seven years. “It’s pretty hard mentally. The first day it started it was very hard for me to text my Mom. I’m here and there’s really nothing what I can do to help.”
Although thousands of miles away, she has done what she is able. “I sent some money for the soldiers and for people who are trying to leave the country,” said Anastasiia. “My heart,” she says as she covers her heart with her hands. “It’s very heartbreaking. It’s my country. I may be an American citizen but I still have Ukraine in my heart.”
“I would never thought I’d get a text from my Mom that said, ‘Good morning. I woke up,’ because they do not even know if they will be alive that next day. It’s hard when you don’t know if they will be alive the next day or no. It’s pretty sad.”
She has been able to remain in contact with some of her family and friends up to this point.
“In some regions the service is bad. I have a friend in Kiev. I was in contact with her the first day it started but she did not have service the next two days. Where my family is, it’s still pretty safe. So for nobody’s bombing my town but my Mom and my brother told me that they can hear everything what happens like 20-30 miles away.”
Some of her friends are staying in bomb shelters.
Anastasiia is very proud of the resistance her country is putting up against Russia, who likely thought taking the tiny country would be easy and would offer no resistance. That has not been the case as Ukranians continue to fight to keep their country. “I think Putin thought he would come in and in one day take over the country but he has not. I’m proud of the Ukrainian people because they are going to the military to help.” She also said there were many people who had the means to leave Ukraine but choose to remain and fight.
It also gives Anastasiia some comfort to know that the world seems to be on Ukraine’s side.
“I’m proud. The whole world knows the truth,” said Anastasiia. “It makes me proud that everybody stands for Ukraine.”
Anastasiia said she never expected Russia to invade her home country or she may not have been able to leave her mother, her family and her friends behind. “When I moved here I didn’t know that was going to happen.”
“We all know what Russia wants and we don’t want to be a part of Russia anymore. It is a part of our history. We were a part at one point but we do not want that any more. It seems like he is repeating Hitler’s history.”
Anastasiia said that ever since the invasion began she has been inundated with calls and well-wishes from friends near and far and she truly appreciates all of the support offered not only for her but her beloved Ukraine.