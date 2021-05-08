A new garden center has opened in Sidney, located at 2144 S. Central Ave. Vicki and Mel Hoffman are the owners of Lucy’s Bloomers and are excited to bring this new business to the area. The garden center will have all the tools, decorations, plants, and shrubs a gardener could dream of.
“Our name came from our basset hound, Lucy. She will actually be part of our logo!” exclaims Hoffman. Next to the large sign showcasing the now famous basset hound is a large tortoise statue that is guaranteed to grab attention. The couple has worked hard to create wonderful landscaping ideas, including a pond that is placed directly in front of the office.
Lucy’s Bloomers will have two large greenhouses filled with several plants including vegetable plants. With a shortened growing season in the Mondak, having vegetable plants and flowers that are already started will help gardens produce an abundance of produce and add color to our landscapes.
The employees can help find beginning and experienced gardeners everything they could need. Gardeners can find about any plant they could dream of, as they will have annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees that line this new gardening oasis.
“We will have everything including tools, planting soils, yard spinners, and even full-size trees!” explains Vicki Hoffman.
Whether looking forward to shade in future years, an extra tree to keep the wind down, or a tree in a specific color and fragrance Mel and Vicki’s team can help. Trees and shrubs can be found in several colors and sizes and may need specific growing instructions. Their needs may be different than those plants found in flower beds or the backyard garden, and this is where Lucy’s Bloomers can help provide more information on these plants.
Gardening can be a world unto itself and planting a variety of flowers can add a wow factor and personality to homes. The staff can help differentiate between annuals and perennial plants, find the correct soil for garden plants, and help explain different growing seasons for vegetables and fruits.
Some may find landscaping a daunting task, especially when it comes to choosing the correct plants. Some plants may need full sun, shade, or both and Lucy’s Bloomers can help find the plants that will thrive in landscaped areas.
The couple has been working diligently on getting the office, greenhouses, and landscaping up and running for our community to enjoy this spring. Spring is filled with flowers, and colorful landscapes and Lucy’s Bloomers will be a great addition to the community.
You can call Lucy’s Bloomers at 406-478-3524 or check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/Lucys-Bloomers-104428558412443/