This year’s Best of Richland County contest featured five special categories — Customer Service, New Business, Overall Business, Place to Work and Unique Business.
Mimi’s Kitchen
Mimi’s Kitchen took home the award for Best New Business in the 2021 Best of Richland County contest this year. To do so, owners Heidy MacGrady and Billie Hillesland had to start over after a fire destroyed the business, leaving them to wonder if they wanted to rebuild. Public support and their determination to succeed led them to push forward. “We finally sat down and said, ‘Yea, we’re going to do it. We’ve got too much invested. Why not. Let’s keep it going,’” said Billie.
The retail and kitchen are again open and offering many of their most popular services as well as a new one or two. “In addition to our lunches, on the kitchen side we’re going to have Grab & Go lunches in our coolers. In the afternoon, for those who need to take a break, we’ll have fresh pies, cheesecake and other goodies in our cooler,” said Heidy. “We want to make it friendly for everybody.”
Anyone who is looking for kitchen gadgets, cutlery, small appliances, cookbooks or just about anything needed for the kitchen should stop at Mimi’s first because it’s likely to be found there.
Cooking classes have also resumed and are as popular as ever. Many of the classes introduce attendees to something they have on their retail side, like their flavored olive oils and balsamic vinegars.
Many of the classes have a theme such as Chinese, Mexican or healthy foods.
Heidi said the classes are all about having a good time. “Everybody likes to gather around and sit around the island and they bring their own drinks. It’s fun.”
Mimi’s is located at 106 2nd St. SW in Sidney. The phone number is 406-488-6464. You can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mimiskitchenco and their website is https://mimiskitchenco.com
The store is currently open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. but once they introduce their breakfast items they plan to be open at 7 a.m.
Par Tee Golf
Par Tee Golf was the winner in the Unique Business category.
To say Dan Cayko, a lifelong resident of Fairview, Montana, has a unique business would be an understatement, especially for a very small and very rural town on the Montana, North Dakota border. Cayko is the owner of Par Tee Golf, an indoor golf simulator that allows golf enthusiasts to enjoy the pastime regardless of the weather.
Par Tee Golf features a pair of systems and two fairways. Golfers have a choice of 90 courses from each of the machines.
Cayko said popular courses include Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Yellowstone Golf Course in Bozeman.
The building didn’t start out as an indoor golf facility. Cayko was in the oil business for a few years and the building was used to store his equipment. After leaving the oil business, Cayko paid off what was owed on the shop. “I thought, well, the shop’s got to make me some money.
Cayko looked for simulators and in 2017 he traveled to Utah, picked out the two simulators and was in business by that fall.
Par Tee Golf is available for practice, to play a round at any one of 90 courses, for groups and Cayko has even started having league play starting each fall. “We’re already full this year. I called all of the teams that played last year and they all said they were participating again this year.”
League play is Monday-Thursday from 6-9 p.m.
The facility is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. from fall through spring and Cayko strongly suggests calling for a tee time, especially on weekends. During the summer months, the facility is still available but most golfers, including Cayko, would rather be out on the course than playing a simulator indoors.
The simulator provides some feedback such as club head speed and trajectory angle that can be valuable. In fact, some of the area high school teams have used the facility to keep their game sharp during the off season.
The indoor golf facility is located at 205 Jennison Drive in Fairview. Cost to use each of the systems is $35 for an hour. Cayko said usually two people can golf 18 holes in an hour since the simulator doesn’t require lengthy walks or searching for errant balls in the rough.
For more information about Par Tee Golf or to reserve a tee time, call 1-406-742-3630 or 1-406-480-5665.
Place To Work/Overall Business to Stockman Bank
Stockman Bank was the big winner in the Special Business Awards section earning three of the five awards.
In 1953, when an opportunity to purchase controlling interest in the Miles City Bank presented itself to Bill Nefsy, he took the chance and began building a banking organization that would serve the needs of the entire community, including local business people, farmers and ranchers.
Bill never viewed himself as a banker, but as an entrepreneur and consumer of financial services. This unique outlook quickly set him apart from his competitors as he made it his mission to serve honest, hard-working Montanans of every walk of life, throughout Montana. Bill’s philosophy, determination, and traditional values, continue to guide Stockman Bank today.
Stockman Bank is deeply committed to its customers and is recognized as Montana’s largest agricultural bank, as well as one of the state’s largest commercial and real estate lenders.
• Montana’s largest Agricultural Bank
• Certified LEED v4 Platinum award — Missoula Downtown bank
• 18th Largest Ag Lender in the Nation
• SBA Preferred Lender
• Montana’s premiere Real Estate and Commercial Lender
• USDA Rural Development Business & Industry Certified Lendee