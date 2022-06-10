The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Fort Buford Historic Site near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
June 19 Historical Games, 2-5 p.m. at the Fort Buford barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago such as cribbage, cards, and checkers.
June 25 Great Western Trail Day, 10 a.m.-5 pm. at Fort Buford. Visitors will enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, musical performances, and cowboy poetry.
July 9-10 Fort Buford Annual Encampment 2022
Learn about this area's early military history. Dressed in period attire, members of the 6th Infantry will take visitors on tours of the Fort Buford site, providing history with numerous demonstrations and information on the background of the fort.
All events are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone. Confluence Interpretive Center hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. Fort Buford is open by appointment. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events
For more information call Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701-572-9034.