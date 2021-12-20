A lot of people have played in and formed bands at some point in their lives, and later wonder about getting the band back together. Or maybe just getting together and jamming with them every now and then. In this case, however, how about every kind of band and maybe any type of music genre and whatever instrument you can play?
That’s the idea Richland County resident Laura Castro has with the Mondak Music Association Jam Sessions.
Now, as a mom of a four and six year old who are following in her footsteps with a love for music and playing the violin, Castro has a dream of bringing the music community together for their generation and any other generation interested. She hopes to achieve this through these jam sessions.
“I got started in music pretty young also,” says Castro. “When I was around six or seven I started playing the fiddle. My great uncle was such a musical inspiration to me that it quickly became something I fell in love with. I played a lot with my dad and our neighbors and played publicly for the first time at a little night club called the Blue Moon by the time I was 9,” said Castro.
Music has always been such a big part of Castro’s life, but like many of us life starts moving us in many different directions and our passions can quickly become past dreams.
Since those early jam session days, Castro has moved around some, had a few wonderful children and began many other things.
In 2007 Castro moved to the MonDak area and made a friend who also had the same passion for music. Her friend initially started up these jam sessions but more of life happened and it too became a thing of the past.
Since then her friend has passed but their dreams of a space created for the music community has only just begun. Castro now more than ever is determined to pave the way for the music community here in Sidney and the surrounding areas.
“Music just brings people together and that’s what I envision this to be,” says Castro. “I can remember being told a story when I was younger of an old pump organ that a few neighbors pushed through a snowy field to an old building just for the whole community to come out and have a good time together,” she said.
That’s just what she pictures for the MonDak Music Association Jam Sessions. A place where politics, religion and any other separating factor is left behind at the first note played. Castro’s vision for these sessions is to make ithem open to everyone, and the idea behind it is that anyone who can play any kind of instrument can bring it out, join the group, and just play what they can.
From seasoned musicians to someone just beginning, everyone is welcome. “You don’t have to play at all if you don’t want to and if you do then go for it and play your heart out,” says Castro.
The jam sessions currently consist of anywhere between 8-10 people and everyone comes together with their instrument of choice and a favorite song. “If everyone knows their instrument and the song choice enough to play along then we do. If some of us are unsure we take the time to listen and learn or simply just take in the joy that the others get from being able to use their talent,“ said Castro.
She would like the jam sessions to also be a place the whole community can utilize as a form of music go-to’s, from entertainment needs like company parties or businesses looking for a band to someone simply looking for music lessons. Anyone in need of something pertaining to music will know right where to go to fill that need.
As of right now the Mondak Music Association Jam Sessions are held once a month at the Heritage Center. You can find out more from the FaceBook group, Mondak Music Association or contact Laura Castro, 406-480-5319.
In a time when unity of any form seems like a thing of the past, music may be just the key for bringing so many together, so dig those instruments out of the back closet and head on out to the Heritage Center each month for an opportunity to bring music back to life in your community.