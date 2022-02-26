When children encounter stressful or traumatic situations, sometimes something that will take their mind off of the problem, even for a few minutes, will make a world of difference. That’s where Tommy Moose comes in.
The Tommy Moose program, created and operated by Moose International, is a “Heart of the Community” program that provides stuffed moose dolls to emergency workers and medical facilities as a way of offering comfort to children during traumatic times in their lives.
According to the website, The Tommy Moose® program aids in helping children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress. Donated to Law Enforcement, Fire, and other Emergency workers, Tommy Moose plush dolls are presented to children in various traumatic situations. In addition to this service, the Tommy Moose character has grown to personify happiness, safety, and security through personal appearances, books, and on children’s goods.
Moose Lodges and Chapters across the U.S. and Canada have purchased over 100,000 Tommy Moose plush dolls and presented them to Police, Fire, and other Emergency Workers, to be carried in their vehicles.
Both Sidney Moose Chapter 856 and Sidney Women of the Moose Chapter 761 have participated in this program for a while now. They recently donated one case of “Tommy Moose” to the Sidney Health Center Emergency Room and Richland County Ambulance Service.
Other organizations having “Tommy Moose” are the Sidney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff Department, Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Matthew House and Richland County Fire Departments.
“Tommy Moose” is a soft, cuddly doll that calms children down when they need it most and takes their attention away from the situation they may be in. Sidney
The Sidney Moose Lodge has also donated the “Tommy Moose” coloring books to children attending their annual Treasure Egg Hunt in September and Halloween Bags at their Annual Halloween Carnival.
Local libraries have also received “Tommy Moose” bookmarks.
And if you want to see him in person, look for “Tommy Moose” at the Annual Parade of Lights in November.