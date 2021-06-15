Former teacher, Ronald Whited, pondered thoughtfully over his two years of teaching in a one room schoolhouse. A one room schoolhouse was nothing new to Whited, as he grew up in a one as well.
Due to a teacher shortage at the time, he was able to get his emergency certification to teach the students in the Squaw Gap area. This was no easy feat as most students now have access to computers, iPads, and other technology. The classroom that Ron taught in did not even have electricity.
Ronald Whited was born in Sidney, Montana and at only three years old his family moved to Squaw Gap. For those who may not know, Squaw Gap is approximately 35 miles southeast of Sidney on the North Dakota side. Many folks in that area still have Sidney, Montana addresses.
In 1946 Ronald began attending his first year at school in the small schoolhouse. He was not alone as there were two other kids in the classroom, a sixth grader and a seventh grader.
“It was cold in the wintertime. Often, I went to school on a team of horses pulling a wagon. Sometimes when it was cold, they would heat cement bricks and place them on the wagon and cover them with blankets to keep our feet warm” recalls Whited.
Obviously, if they were taking a horse pulled wagon to school, they did not have a mailman who delivered the mail to a family’s mailbox every day. “At times when we needed to get mail, they flew a small airplane over the school and dropped the mail for all the kids’ parents over top the school. We only got mail about every ten days,” said Whited.
After finishing up his early years of school, he moved on to high school in Sidney. Living 35 miles away at that time and with no electricity, it was not an easy feat to get into town. It was no quick drive for his parents, nor did they have a school bus. Ronald’s parents, Lila and Floyd Whited, bought a house in Sidney. Floyd stayed at the ranch and Lila stayed in town at the new house with the kids.
Soon enough, Ron graduated high school and made his way to college where he took a few classes but never finished his degree.
Life continued and Ronald married an Arnegard, North Dakota native who was cousins with one of Ronald’s good friends. Sharon and Ron got married in 1964 and had their daughter, Rhonda, in 1965 and their second daughter, Sherry, in 1968.
In between the birth of his two daughters, a teacher shortage was taking place and Ronald became a teacher by obtaining his emergency certification in 1966. He taught school at a small schoolhouse in the Squaw Gap area teaching a few more kids than what was enrolled when he started first grade.
His first year he taught ten students and in his second year of teaching he taught nine students in four different grades. “I had to keep up on my own studies. I would get these books every fall for the students and would have to study to keep ahead of them. That way I was able to teach them” the former teacher stated.
When someone is a teacher, they must be a mentor, a friend and a leader for their students. The students who had Ronald as their teacher had just that. He reminisced on the times he taught in that classroom.
He chuckled and said, “One time I told the student’s I was going out to the bathroom as we had no running water or plumbing. I put a really good beard on, a topcoat and a hat. I went back and knocked on the door. One of the students answered the door. After asking if I could speak to their teacher, their eyes were huge!” He joked with his students while still giving them a proper education and became a trustworthy friend.
When he taught at the school, they would participate in Christmas programs and different music programs. Sharon, Ron’s wife, often helped Ronald teach the students music and prepared them for their upcoming concerts they would perform for their friends and neighbors.
In 1969 Ronald’s dad passed away. Ron took over the ranch that his father owned and it was history from then. He ranched for another fifty years and still runs cattle to this day.
Whited has been a long-time community member and fondly remembers his younger years in school as well as teaching in the one room schoolhouse. The schoolhouse still stands where Whited taught and is still a large part of the Squaw Gap community.