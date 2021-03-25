As a single mom, Kandy Edwards thought college was financially out of her reach. But after applying for and receiving a scholarship from Williston State College, she graduated in 2020 with a degree in liberal arts. Edwards has some advice for anyone who may think they can’t afford college: “Look into the scholarships offered through Williston State College.”
Andrea Carver, Coordinator for Student Financial Aid at Williston State College (WSC), says “Some students may think college is unaffordable, or worry about graduating with a lot of debt.
Scholarships can make a huge difference. We offer scholarship programs that can assist with up to $12,000 in tuition and fees. That makes college affordable and helps students graduate with little or no debt.”
WSC offers three scholarship programs. The Williams County Graduate Scholarship is available to graduates of eligible Williams County high schools and GED earners, regardless of year of graduation, and can be applied to on-campus attendance or to programs that are offered entirely online. The Regional County Graduate Scholarship is available to graduates and GED earners in selected counties in western North Dakota and eastern Montana. The Academic Achievement Award Scholarship is available to high school graduates in a larger geographical area of western North Dakota and eastern Montana.
While scholarships are often available only to recent high school graduates, the Williams County scholarship is available to students like Shanda Harstad. After eight years of working in law enforcement, Harstad still thought about her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. But she thought the cost of college would keep that dream out of reach. “Since I had already been to college, I was paying on student loans,” said Harstad. “I had a husband and three kids to think about. Though l wanted to become a nurse, I thought about the heavy burden more student loans would add. When I saw the scholarships available at Williston State College, it was like my green light to finally pursue nursing. It was exciting to know I could attend college again without adding debt.” Harstad graduated from Williston State College with an associate’s degree in nursing in 2017.
“We currently have a total of 238 students receiving these scholarships,” said Carver. “With the funding we have available, there is the potential to make college affordable for many more students. Eligible students can fill in the online admission application and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).”
Williston State College students can earn an associate’s degree and be ready to start their careers in just two years, or they can go on to earn a four-year degree. Shanda Harstad continued her education with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Mayville State University, and Kandy Edwards is currently enrolled in the social work program at the University of North Dakota.
“While we do have funds available, they’re offered on a first come, first served basis,” said Brittney O’Neill, Enrollment Coordinator at WSC. “The admissions application has no application fee and it starts the process for the Williams County, Regional, and Academic Achievement scholarships. Students will then need to complete the FAFSA application. Graduating with little or no debt makes a big difference and gives you a great start on your career.”
More information and applications are available at willistonstate.edu/scholarships.