Editor's Note

The Ninth Federal Reserve Bank, a region that includes Montana, held six listening sessions earlier this year to increase understanding of inflation’s effects on households and communities with limited economic resources. This series will highlight what they learned by talking to about 50 residents of the Ninth Federal Reserve District. These experiences affirm and provide important insights into economic data that highlight the ways inflation can have larger impacts on households with low incomes.

Part 1: As inflation rises, low-income households grapple with particular challenges

One way economists expect consumers to react to higher prices is by substituting cheaper alternatives for their usual goods. Data show that higher-income households can find more savings than lower-income households using this approach.

For example, grocery shoppers with higher incomes might usually buy brand-name packaged food, premium cuts of meat, and organic produce. These shoppers can save money by switching to a store brand, cheaper proteins, or conventional produce when they fill their carts.



