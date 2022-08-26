The Ninth Federal Reserve Bank, a region that includes Montana, held six listening sessions earlier this year to increase understanding of inflation’s effects on households and communities with limited economic resources. This series will highlight what they learned by talking to about 50 residents of the Ninth Federal Reserve District. These experiences affirm and provide important insights into economic data that highlight the ways inflation can have larger impacts on households with low incomes.
One way economists expect consumers to react to higher prices is by substituting cheaper alternatives for their usual goods. Data show that higher-income households can find more savings than lower-income households using this approach.
For example, grocery shoppers with higher incomes might usually buy brand-name packaged food, premium cuts of meat, and organic produce. These shoppers can save money by switching to a store brand, cheaper proteins, or conventional produce when they fill their carts.
People with low incomes have fewer options: in many cases, they were already buying the cheapest brands before inflation took off. And inflation did not pass over low-cost retailers, either—as we heard in every listening session, the term “dollar store” is no longer accurate.
From May 2021 to May 2022, food prices increased by 10 percent. Unsurprisingly, grocery bills were the first thing on many of our participants’ minds when we asked them where they’d noticed higher prices.
“When money was tight, we used to say, ‘We’ll just get beans and eggs, we’ll be fine,’” said one working mother. “Now, you can’t even get eggs. We can’t even afford to get a bag of Maseca [to make our own tortillas].”
The increased price of gasoline further limited opportunities to save money because it reduced the value of taking multiple trips to access the best prices across different stores. This was particularly important for residents of rural areas and reservations, where gas prices prevented shoppers from driving a long distance to access the lower grocery prices in urban areas.
“I only drive to get basic necessities, maybe a couple times a month,” said one participant. “If I have the gas money to go to [the city to shop], I go. If I don’t, I stay. [The uncertainty] is scary.”
Some participants have changed their diets in order to save money. Canned fruits and vegetables are taking the place of fresh produce. Others are supplementing their purchased food by growing a garden.
Renters in our meetings said the housing market also stressed their finances. Many felt their rents were too high to allow them to save. Others doubled up, combining households to try to save money—an approach that could be stressful for families with older members during the pandemic.
Some felt stuck in place: if they wanted to leave their current rental, they expected they’d have to pay much more for similar housing. These comments reflect increases to the Consumer Price Index, one frequently used tool for measuring inflation. Urban renters are paying an estimated 8 percent more in May 2022 than in March 2020. Zillow reports that the median rents for all listings—in other words, for listings that include rental prices offered to new tenants or for newly constructed rental units—have increased by more than twice that over the same period, indicating that prices are likely to continue to rise. Even before any price increases in the rental market, households with low incomes spent a greater share of their money on rent than households with higher incomes.
“I was thinking about moving in July,” said one renter. “Prices were $1,800 to $2,100 for a unit with everything that I need. They were $1,500 last year, maybe $1,450. There are still some cheaper units out there, but it’s really competitive [to lease one].”
Beyond their grocery and rent expenses, people described the stress caused by price increases on other essentials like car insurance premiums, auto repairs, and utilities. The Internet was described as a new necessity for families with children participating in distance learning. Most people felt the narrow options for such essentials provide them with little wiggle room. Some began performing their own car and home maintenance with the help of online do-it-yourself videos.
When costs for necessities increased, the reasons why weren’t always clear.
“When it came time to renew my car insurance, it went up $80 a month,” said one participant. “The only reason they gave me was, ‘everything is going up.’ Everything stayed the same in the policy except the price.”
With few options to limit the costs of necessities, many participants described efforts to cut out “nonessential” spending. In some cases, this meant ending a subscription to a streaming service, avoiding meals at restaurants, or skipping makeup. Other cutbacks were described as having a larger impact on participants’ well-being. People skipped visits to loved ones, told children they could no longer participate in extracurricular activities, and, for immigrant families, reduced the amount of money they sent to relatives in their country of origin.