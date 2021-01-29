Montana is known for its natural and diverse beauty throughout the state. From mountain ranges, wildlife, large rock formations, winding rivers, and beautiful plains Montana has something for everyone. A lesser known adventure to be had in Eastern Montana is moss agate hunting, and you can find these gems right in Sidney.
Agates are found around the United States, of course, but Montana’s moss agates are among the most sought after in the world. You can begin finding them readily along the Yellowstone river after the water decreases in volume, when you can walk the freshly uncovered river bank. You can also find moss agates in other parts of Sidney, away from the water.
You’ll know when you find a precious agate by the color, ranging from nearly clear to a blue-grey opaque, to a reddish brown. Oftentimes the agates that are found in the hills will be white in color if they have been exposed to the sun. The agates will have details that resemble moss inside the rock, hence they are called moss agates. They also come in a variety of sizes. The most popular agates will be the size of a tennis ball, but can be smaller or larger. Montana agates are hard and fairly easy to polish, making them a desirable gem for jewelry.
Generally, from August to October is the best time to hunt near Sidney. Agate searching is its own adventure, you never know what you will find.
Kevin Sundheim is a local agate finder. He has been agate hunting for the last 40 years and started as a young kid looking for agates in fields. In the 60s and 70s, Kevin’s grandmother would search for agates. He remembers the large horse trough full of agates that his grandmother had collected. He has found several agates that are large in size and beautiful in color. Kevin says that he will find the agate and cut it to see the inside under light, he will then polish the rocks if he finds a specimen. Some people will find the agates and cut them into caps, or smaller slices to make them into jewelry.
The easiest way to get started with Montana agate hunting is to study where to look. You can access several fishing points along the Yellowstone river where you can walk the banks. Catching up with an agate hunter in your area is another great way to start. They can show you the ropes of agate hunting. Kevin’s best advice for beginning agate hunters was, “Do not take a hammer with you, once you break them it will not break in the right spot and you can get fractures. Don’t look for the big agates, they are harder to find, look for smaller agates.”
Agate hunting is an affordable, family-friendly hobby that anyone can begin. With just a few essentials; backpack, water bottle, sunscreen, and a small shovel you can begin your own adventures. If you find a gem, you can hold it up to the sun, and, if you see a translucent color, then you have surely found a treasure to keep.