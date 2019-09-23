The board of directors of First National Bank and Trust Co. of Williston announced the bank will be converting to a state chartered financial institution. First National Bank and Trust Co. of Williston opened its doors on Feb. 13, 1926, as a state chartered bank under the name Commercial State Bank. The bank currently operates branches in Williston, Crosby and Ray. As part of the conversion process, the bank will be rebranded as First State Bank & Trust, pending regulatory approval. The bank is currently owned by the Jorgensen Holding Company and will continue to be operated by the same ownership group after the conversion.
Dennis Pederson, president of First National Bank and Trust Co. of Williston stated, “Customers can expect to continue to receive products and services that meet their financial needs along with excellent customer service from the same bankers they know and trust. Our bank is located in North Dakota and we feel it is important to be aligned as a state chartered financial institution as we continue to serve and support the individuals, businesses and communities that have been so supportive of us the past 93 years!”