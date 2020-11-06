1. Ben Franklin thought the turkey should be the official United States bird instead of the Eagle.
2. Turkey is the most popular meat on Thanksgiving. A survey by the National Turkey Federation found that is what 88 percent of Americans will eat that day.
3. The bird you eat on Thanksgiving Day is generally always a hen. Tom turkeys are processed into sausage, franks, tenderloins, cutlets, and deli meat.
4. Most turkeys purchased for Thanksgiving weigh about 15 pounds. While most think of turkey as part of the holidays, National Turkey Lover’s Month is actually in June.
5. Turkeys were domesticated in Mexico first, then brought to Europe in the 16th century. Native Americans, meanwhile, were hunting wild turkeys for their juicy, sweet meat as early as 1,000 A.D.