On Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2021, Fred Christensen Sr.,70, of Choteau, Montana passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Fred was born on Dec. 23, 1950 to Arthur and Mary Ann (Pfav) Christensen in Sidney, Montana. He was raised in Crane, Montana. In his adulthood, Fred moved back to Sidney where he met his wife, Sheila Andersen. Sheila and Fred got married on Nov. 17, 1968 and were married for 52 years until Sheila passed away in 2010.
Fred, Sheila and their three kids moved to Choteau in 1984. He was a retired construction worker and butcher. During Fred’s employment years, he owned Christensen Construction and Old West Lumber. During his retirement, he enjoyed cutting agates and making jewelry with them, fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family.
Fred is survived by his three sons named Arthur (Shonie), Fred (Rachel), and Gene Christensen and one daughter named Dora (Ron Schmierer) Christensen, three grandchildren named Leigh (Brad) Greyn, Trisha Christensen, Addison Christensen, two great-grandchildren, Kylee and Gracie Greyn, two sisters, and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters and one brother.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Stage Stop Inn.