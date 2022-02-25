Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials announced today a voluntary recall of several specific products for infants and babies has been issued by Abbott, the maker of Similac formulas and other nutritional products, due to a concern over possible contamination at a single manufacturing facility in Michigan.
The formulas identified in this recall have been found in stores across the state, therefore all families who use infant formula are encouraged to check the cans of formula they have purchased to see if they match the recall lot numbers. Detailed information can be found at similacrecall.com.
The impacted products include several powdered brands and can be identified by checking the lot number on the bottom of the can.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
The recall does not include Similac Isomil, NeoSure, and all concentrated liquids and ready-to-feeds.
“Our message to Montanans is to take time to check if this product is in their possession, and if so, discard it,” said DPHHS Director Adam Meier.
If a WIC participant’s product is affected by the recall, it should not be used. More information can be found at the Montana WIC website.