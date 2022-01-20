The search for Katelynn Berry has likely come to a tragic end.
A little over an hour after a search involving local, state and federal officials as well as a large number of volunteers from the public got underway, a body has been located and the search has been suspended, according to Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft.
In a statement released at 11 a.m. Kraft said, “At approximately 9:30 a.m. one of the volunteer search teams, searching one of the predefined search areas, discovered what appears to be human remains,”
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as other members of law enforcement assets have secured the area and are actively processing and documenting the scene.
According to Kraft, the body has not yet been positively identified as that of Berry but he did add that the search has been suspended.
“A post-mortem examination will be scheduled and conducted by the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings in the next few days and it it our hope that positive identification can be made at that time,” said Kraft.
Kraft concluded with, “On behalf of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude and respect for our civilian volunteers and law enforcement partners for their overwhelming support in this effort.”
Berry had been missing since Dec. 20, 2021 and efforts by local and state officials to locate the missing women had produced no results until volunteers were called in to canvass the area.