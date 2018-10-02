The R&L Fusion rolled to a 55-12 homecoming win over Froid-Lake in Richey on Friday night.
R&L jumped out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter. Scoring touchdowns for the Fusion were Blake Lien on a 12-yard pass from Gabe Gonsioroski, and Seth Prevost on runs of one and 13 yards.
Froid-Lake scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Walker Ator to Issac Johnson near the end of the quarter.
The Fusion accounted for 24 points in the second quarter for a 47-6 advantage.
R&L’s first two touchdown runs of the second quarter came on a four-yard run by Prevost and a 39-yard dash by Bryce Reitz.
The Fusion then scored on a 30-yard pass play from Prevost to Gonsioroski.
R&L added a touchdown in the third quarter on a 26-yard throw from Prevost to Gonsiorski. Lein connected on the conversion.
The Red Hawks scored in the fourth quarter on a pass from Ator to Javonne Nesbit that covered one yard.
R&L finished with 348 total yards in the victory.
Gonsioroski ran for 64 yards and passed for 70 yards. Prevost passed for 56 yards and ran for 58 yards.
Defensively, Hunter Watson and Prevost led the team with seven tackles each.
The Fusion will play at Bainville on Saturday.