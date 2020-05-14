Gov. Steve Bullock issued a proclamation ordering all flags raised throughout the state on May 15 to be flown at half-staff in recognition of all Peace Officers during Police Week, which began Sunday, May 10 and continues through Saturday, May 16.
featured
Governor recognizes Police Week with flag proclamation
