Shriners Golf

On a wet Saturday, May 23, 80 area golfers helped raise close to $12,000 for shrine transportation fund. The fund helps parents of children being treated at children’s Hospital in Spokane, Wash. to make the trip with the child. Those helping register the golfers were (seated) Travis Rosaaen, Mason; Bob Goss PWM and Shriner; (standing) WM and Shriner Lance Averett and Mason Pat Berka. Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 (Masons) and Richland Shrine Club organized the event.

