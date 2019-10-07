On behalf of the state of Montana, Attorney General Tim Fox is petitioning federal district court in Great Falls to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the Keystone XL Pipeline. Fox is asking the court to allow the state of Montana to enter the lawsuit in support of the pipeline.
“The Keystone XL Pipeline will bring jobs and economic development to Montana,” Fox said. “The obstructionist litigation against it has dragged on for far too long—it’s time to settle the matter and begin construction.”
The pipeline, which will begin in Alberta and connect to an existing pipeline in Nebraska, will run through Phillips, Valley, McCone, Dawson, Prairie, and Fallon Counties in Montana. It will include an “on-ramp” for transporting Montana oil to refineries. Along the route, TC Energy Corporation, the company building and operating the pipeline, will finance significant infrastructure improvements, including bridges, roads, and powerlines. The pipeline will also generate much-needed property tax revenue to fund schools and other public services in those counties.
Montana groups praised Fox’s action.
“The Montana Petroleum Association’s members applaud Attorney General Tim Fox’s intervention in the litigation filed by Northern Plains Resource Council and other environmental groups to yet again delay construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline,” said Alan Olson, the association’s executive director. “This lawsuit will not only affect Keystone but potentially any infrastructure project that crosses water, enabling endless litigation by these extreme organizations on each individual permit.”
“The Keystone XL Pipeline will bring thousands of good-paying jobs to Montana and millions of dollars in tax revenue to our state and local governments,” said Phillips County Commissioner Richard Dunbar, who also serves as president of the Montana Association of Oil, Gas, and Coal Counties. “We appreciate Attorney General Fox’s intervention in this critical case and agree that it is time to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.”
View or download Montana’s motion for intervention and brief in support: https://dojmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/Keystone-Intervention-Oct2019.pdf.
The case is Northern Plains Resource Council v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and TC Energy Corporation (Case No. CV 19-44-GF-BMM in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, Great Falls Division).