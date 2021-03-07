Miles City, MT – Stockman Bank is pleased to announce Jim Drummond as the newest member of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.
Jim brings more than 43 years of banking and agricultural and commercial lending expertise. He worked for Stockman Bank from 2003 to 2017, serving as the Stockman Bank Gallatin Valley President for the Bozeman and Belgrade markets in 2007, and as Southwestern Market President starting in 2015.
“During his time at Stockman Bank, Jim’s vision, insight, sage advice and quick wit allowed our staff, customers and community to grow and prosper under his leadership,” stated Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank. “We are excited to have Jim now join our board of directors and look forward to his guidance as we continue to serve more of our neighbors across Montana. Jim’s deep Montana roots, strong community commitment and extensive experience will assist Stockman as we look to the future.”
A graduate of Montana State University, Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business in 1976 and his Master’s in Public Administration in 1985. He later received an advanced diploma from the Pacific Coast School of Banking in 1990. Jim also has a long history of community service. Currently, he serves as a Bozeman Police Commissioner, a position he has held since 1985. He helped start the Friends of the Bozeman Veterans Court, a foundation to support the local veterans court system, volunteers with the Human Resource Development Council and shares his business expertise as a mentor to small business owners through the Montana SCORE program.
Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with 36 full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.