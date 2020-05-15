The Richland County Sheriff's department, in honor of National Police Week, recognized two "fallen officers."
The two officers — recognized each year — are Deputy Sheriff George Eikhoff, who died in 1962 in an automobile crash while serving; and Fairview Chief of Police Orville Edwin Sharbono, who was shot to death in the line of duty in March 1990.
Richland County Sheriff John K. Dynneson explained the Richland County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) and the Sidney Police Department normally hold an annual ceremony to recognize the two officers during National Police Week.
"Usually, we have a ceremony open to the public to honor those who have died while serving," Dynneson said. "But this year, due to COVID-19, we've just put a memorial at the Law and Justice Center."
The public is welcome to drop by the Richland County Law and Justice Center at 300 12th Ave. NW in Sidney to pay their respects. If they wish to speak with an officer, Sheriff Dynneson said they are happy to oblige.
"Today's law enforcement officers carry on the long and proud tradition of service built by their predecessors," stated a press release issued by the RCSO. "With valor and distinction, these citizens stand watch over us all and work hard to fight crime, violence, and terrorism in communities across America. We are a country built on the rule of law, and we are grateful to the men and women who enforce those laws and uphold the fairness and peace we treasure."
The memorial, set up in the lobby of the Law and Justice Center, is a simple display with a brass bell, an encased folded U.S. flag and three additional upright flags, along with a small vase. It contains a pair of red roses symbolizing the two Richland County peace officers killed during the line of duty since 1962.
Dynneson, who stood for a photo behind the memorial, has been RCSO's sheriff since 2014. He has served in law enforcement since 1983.
"It's a nice, tight community that looks out for each other," Dynneson said of Richland County. "It's an honor to serve in a community that looks out for its neighbors and friends."