The International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health (ISASH) urges everyone involved in agriculture to recognize National Farm Safety and Health Week, taking place Sept. 15-21.
This week serves as a great opportunity to reflect and revisit the importance of safety on farms and ranches, as well as adopt new and innovative practices to promote the awareness of safety solutions year-round.
With a goal of protecting people in agriculture, the 2019 theme, “Shift Farm Safety Into High Gear,” reminds us to practice safety more intensely and actively in the day-to-day tasks we must accomplish around the farm or ranch.
ISASH is a world leader in the development of agricultural safety and health professionals. ISASH membership brings together countless agricultural leaders throughout the world. Members include engineers, educators, insurers, physicians, nurses, veterinarians, statisticians, communicators, business leaders and others with extensive farm backgrounds. ISASH provides opportunities for sharing research and intervention programs, improving professional skills and knowledge, networking and other supportive activities.
“Our members are a valuable and accessible resource for anyone who lives, visits and works on farms and ranches” says Scott Heiberger, ISASH President. “Our organization is here to work with the industry in identifying safety needs and offering solutions.”
Beginning in 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety & Health Week. This recognition has been an annual promotion first initiated by the National Safety Council and has been proclaimed as such by each sitting U.S. president since Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the first document. This year, National Farm Safety and Health Week will again dedicate each weekday to relevant and emerging topics facing agriculture. The 2019 topics include:
- Monday – Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety
- Tuesday - Farmer Health & Suicide/Opioid Prevention
- Wednesday – Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture
- Thursday - Confined Spaces in Agriculture
- Friday - Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture
ISASH extends a special thank you to the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety for their continued support and advocacy of farm safety and health practices. For more information on National Farm Safety and Health Week and safety resources, please visit the website of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety necasag.org.
Learn more about the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health by visiting isash.org, Facebook page facebook.com/ISASH, and follow on Twitter and Instagram @real_isash.