1 lb. baby red, Yukon Gold or fingerling potatoes
Pinch of salt (kosher or table salt), if desired
4 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan
Preheat oven to 425 F. In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and add a pinch of salt. Bring water to a boil and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let sit until cool enough to handle. On a large-rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes with melted butter, garlic and thyme. Using the bottom of a small glass or Mason jar, press down on potatoes to smash them into flat patties. Season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake until bottoms of potatoes are beginning to crisp and Parmesan is golden, about 25 minutes.
Makes six servings. Without added salt, each serving has 160 calories, 10 grams (g) fat, 4 g protein, 15 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber and 220 milligrams sodium.