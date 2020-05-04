Montana gas prices have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 111.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $1.41/g today while the most expensive is $2.09/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back nine years:
May 4, 2019: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
May 4, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
May 4, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
May 4, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
May 4, 2011: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.99/g)
“It’s becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines.”