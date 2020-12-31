Well this was an even year so my kids spent Christmas with their mother and I spent a quiet day at home with the dog and caught up on some work.
That’s actually not bad. Christmas is a stressful time for a lot of people and some informal research I’ve done has made me suspect a lot of people really don’t like Christmas but are afraid of coming off like Mr. Grinch if they admit it.
Any of you who secretly breathed a sigh of relief at having the perfect excuse not to spend time with relatives this year — stop nodding as you read this, you’re giving yourself away!
Truthfully I didn’t like Christmas very much when I was younger. I learned to love it in a poor country.
In 1991, I moved to Poland to take a job as a high school teacher in a new school. Poland was only in the second year after the Soviet occupation officially ended and Russian troops were still in the process of evacuating the country.
The economy was in a weird place. Marxist-style socialism had been discredited but you can’t dismantle everything at once and start over. They were still arguing about how to proceed with privatizing state-owned industries. Workers in many knew very well there were at least three men doing jobs one man could handle perfectly well.
The shops, formerly full of empty shelves covered with dust, were now full of food and goods — which nobody could afford to buy.
That’s where I went to live, in a small town near Warsaw where most of the streets were unpaved. I boarded with a family; grandmother, mother, and daughter. Only the daughter spoke any English at all.
The family lived in an old house with a kitchen garden, fruit trees, and chickens. The way Poles managed not to starve to death over two generations. In addition Pani Marta (mother) taught in an agricultural-technical school so we had fresh unpasteurized milk.
Babcia (grandmother) however spoke fluent French, of which I have little but still more than Polish, of which I had none.
(I remedied that pretty quickly. Though it is a difficult language for English speakers, with a complex grammar and hard to pronounce I did pick up serviceable Polish. The way the cat learned to swim.)
So my first Christmas in Poland rolled around.
In Poland, Christmas dinner is always an odd number of fish dishes; five, seven, or nine. I think historically the number of dishes indicated your social status but I have no idea why odd numbers.
Christmas dinner is on Wigilia, Christmas Eve. (Once you know ‘W’ is a ‘V’ sound the resemblance to the English word “vigil” is obvious.) Presents are unwrapped after dinner.
So what do cash-poor people in a poor country give each other?
I got carefully wrapped cans of Okocim beer and a can of shaving cream. I got Babcia a potted rose cactus and some things for Pani Marta and Joanna my adopted sister.
It was the most joyous and meaningful Christmas of my life.
I’ve had other wonderful Christmases since then, including one I literally stumbled upon hiking in the mountains in Bulgaria of which I will tell you someday.
But that was the Christmas I really felt what is called “the Christmas spirit.” Celebrating in a strange land with strangers poor in money but rich in spirit.
And a Happy New Year to you all!
