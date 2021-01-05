HELENA — Signing his first executive order, Governor Greg Gianforte today established the Red Tape Relief Task Force.
overnor Gianforte, who campaigned on the promise of conducting a top-to-bottom regulatory review of all state agencies, will rely on the task force to identify excessive, outdated, and unnecessary regulations.
Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras will lead the task force.
“The message from Montana small business owners, farmers, and ranchers has been loud and clear: unnecessary red tape is out of control, and they need help. Today we’re taking our first steps to provide them with much needed red tape relief, and I’m grateful to Lieutenant Governor Juras for leading the charge,” Governor Gianforte said after signing the executive order.
The Red Tape Relief Task Force will present its report and proposals to the governor by August 1, 2021.
