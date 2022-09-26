The Eagles Cross Country team celebrates its “Mighty Dozen”, which is the 12 fastest runners in school history. The list is updated each season, and is on display at the high school. In 2017, Montana changed the distance in cross country from 3 miles to 5 kilometers, and there are two lists for each gender, one for each distance.
At the top of the boys list is Connor Fink, who ran the 5k in 17:18 back in 2017. That changed on Saturday, when Carter Heggem ran the 5k race in 16:43 at the Culbertson Invitational, placing 1st overall. His performance led the Eagles to a 3rd place team finish. Tyler Olson (14th) finished in 19:05, Dyson Romo (15th) ran a 19:05, Jhonatan Delgado (29th) ran a 20:11, Charlie Self (30th) finished in 20:20, Daniel Stevens (40th) ran a 20:49, Koda Glanton (50th) finished in 22:01, and Jace Hansen (67th) ran a 24:45.
Also on the Mighty Dozen list from the current team for the boys are Tyler Olson (7th), Ben Carlsen (8th), and Dyson Romo (9th).
Ryleigh Kleinke holds the girls 5k record at 19:45 set in 2021. In Culbertson she ran a 20:28, which was good enough for 4th place. Her time led the Eagles to a first place finish in the team race. Morgan Kindopp (8th) ran a 21:24, Micah Haralson (9th) ran a 21:56, Makayle Anderson (18th) finished in 23:54, Lily Wick (19th) ran a 23:54, McKenna Haralson (21st) ran a 24:00, Kinley Wieland (27th) finished in 24:38, Theresa Wick (42nd) ran a 26:32, and Dylan Edd (50th) finished in 27:20.
Morgan Kindopp (3rd), Micah Haralson (4th), Lily Wick (10th), Makayle Anderson (11th), and McKenna Haralson (12th) are also on the Mighty Dozen List for the girls.
The 3 mile records are held by Allison Peterson at 18:43 in 2002 for girls, and Connor Fink at 16:57 in 2015 for the boys. Those will likely stand for quite some time, as 5k is the standard for high school cross country races and is unlikely to change.
The Eagles travel to Miles City next Saturday, which is another flat course that can produce record-breaking times. After all, records are meant to be broken.