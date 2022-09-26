The Eagles Cross Country team celebrates its “Mighty Dozen”, which is the 12 fastest runners in school history. The list is updated each season, and is on display at the high school. In 2017, Montana changed the distance in cross country from 3 miles to 5 kilometers, and there are two lists for each gender, one for each distance.

At the top of the boys list is Connor Fink, who ran the 5k in 17:18 back in 2017. That changed on Saturday, when Carter Heggem ran the 5k race in 16:43 at the Culbertson Invitational, placing 1st overall. His performance led the Eagles to a 3rd place team finish. Tyler Olson (14th) finished in 19:05, Dyson Romo (15th) ran a 19:05, Jhonatan Delgado (29th) ran a 20:11, Charlie Self (30th) finished in 20:20, Daniel Stevens (40th) ran a 20:49, Koda Glanton (50th) finished in 22:01, and Jace Hansen (67th) ran a 24:45.



