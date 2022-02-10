Governor Greg Gianforte today sent an open letter to Montana’s health care professionals. The governor thanked them for their work and dedication, particularly amid the pandemic, and urged those who are unvaccinated to consider options to remain in the workforce ahead of a looming deadline for President Biden’s vaccination mandate for health care workers.
The governor opened the letter by thanking all Montana health care professionals for their tireless work over the course of the pandemic, writing, “Your efforts are nothing short of heroic, and we are fortunate to have such dependable, hardworking health care workers in our state.”
“I want you to know I’m wholeheartedly committed to defending Montanans against discrimination based on their vaccination status,” Gov. Gianforte emphasized. “Legal questions remain unresolved by the Supreme Court’s decision, and the State of Montana will continue to press its claims that the mandate is unconstitutional or otherwise unlawful in the district and appellate courts.”
Under President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, workers at covered facilities are required to receive a vaccine dose or have a pending or approved application for exemption by Monday, February 14.
The governor urged Montana’s valued health care professionals to consider using religious and medical exemption processes that employers are required to offer, as well as speak to their colleagues or personal medical provider about getting vaccinated.
At Governor Gianforte’s direction, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services last month designed and published a template form for unvaccinated employees who seek a religious exemption.
Since then, the administration has heard from hospital systems across the state that thousands of health care workers have used the form to secure an exemption for a sincerely held religious belief and thereby remain in the workforce.
“As Montanans who have faced a longstanding shortage of health care professionals, we simply can’t afford to lose you, your colleagues, your experience, and your compassionate, dedicated care due to President Biden’s vaccine mandate,” Gov. Gianforte concluded.