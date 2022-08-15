Whether children walk, ride a bicycle, or take the bus to school, it is important to follow proper safety precautions. Statistically, school buses are the safest way for children to travel to and from school; however, nearly 12,000 children are injured, and 26 die each year in school bus accidents. Most children injured and killed in school bus accidents are harmed while getting on and off the bus, not while riding.
Robert Miller, regional director for Guardian Flight, recommends that Richland County parents review these tips with their children before they return to school later this month:
Getting on the school busAlways stand at least three giant steps (6 feet) away from the curb
Be sure the bus driver can see you and you can see the bus driver
Never walk behind the bus
If you drop something near the bus, tell the bus driver – never try to pick it up first because the driver may not be able to see you
Getting off the school busIf you have to cross the street, walk at least 10 feet ahead of the bus until you can turn around see the driver
Make sure the bus driver can see you
Wait for a signal from the driver before beginning to cross
When the driver signals for you to cross, walk across the road while also keeping an eye out for sudden traffic changes
Stay away from the wheels of the bus at all times
Walking to schoolAlways walk on the sidewalk when one is available
The safest place to cross is at a street corner or intersection
Before you step off the curb to cross the street, stop and look all ways to see if cars are coming
When no cars are coming, it is safe for you to cross the street. Once you are in the roadway, continue to look both directions as you cross.
Do not dart into the street between park vehicles
Riding a bicycle to schoolAlways wear a helmet when riding your bicycle
Make sure that your helmet fits correctly
Ride on the right side of the road or trail in a single-file line in the same direction as other vehicles
Come to a complete stop before crossing streets
Make sure clothes, shoes and the bicycle have reflective materials for better visibility by drivers
Guardian Flight is committed to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. Our first responders promote safety and preparedness to save lives and prevent both injury and disability. For more information on back-to-school safety, visit nsc.org.